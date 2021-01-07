2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Intermittent Wipers Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features AWD 4x4 Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Bed Liner / Box Liner Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

