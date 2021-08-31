Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

188,487 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
LT Double Cab 4WD 1 owner Accident Free!

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

188,487KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7713907
  • Stock #: 380983
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC7FZ380983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 380983
  • Mileage 188,487 KM

Vehicle Description

Find your next vehicle at Daves Auto! 5.3 L. 4x4. Trailer brake. Z71. 6 passenger. Heated seats. Remote Start. Back-up Camera. One Owner No accidents. Push bar has been installed well as well as the light set up. BRand New Kumho All-terrain tires on the Silverado and the truck is in greta shape all around. This Silverado will be sold Safetied and Certified, backed by the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. 7109 Canborough Road Dunnville, Ontario.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Intermittent Wipers
Satellite Radio
6 PASSENGER
4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

