2015 Chrysler 200

164,649 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

LX

2015 Chrysler 200

LX

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

164,649KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9650737
  • Stock #: 691119
  • VIN: 1C3CCCFB5FN691119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 691119
  • Mileage 164,649 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents! Certification included!
This Chrysler is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the black cloth interior features an adjustable steering wheel, AM/FM options and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Chrysler 200 comes with rear defrost, power mirrors and windows as well as an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Chrysler 200 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
