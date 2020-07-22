Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

74,259 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  Listing ID: 5387417
  Stock #: 734113
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG3FR734113

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

74,259KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 734113
  • Mileage 74,259 KM

Vehicle Description

This Grand Caravan will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto warranty. Additional Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to help you in any way possible.

All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
7 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Accident Free
12V outlet
Aux in
3rd / Third Row Seats
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax

