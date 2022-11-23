2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

$17,350 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 5 7 3 K M Used Get Financing

749620 VIN: 2C4RDGBG7FR749620

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 92,573 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 7 PASSENGER Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM 3rd / Third Row Seats Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

