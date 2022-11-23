Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

92,573 KM

Details Description Features

$17,350

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

SXT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

92,573KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9383266
  • Stock #: 749620
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7FR749620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 749620
  • Mileage 92,573 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! Certification included!

This Caravan is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the black interior features a wood trim and 3rd row seating. This 7 passenger Dodge Grand Caravan comes with power and heated mirrors as well as fog lights and rear defrost and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Caravan could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
7 PASSENGER
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

