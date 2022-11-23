$17,350+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$17,350
- Listing ID: 9383266
- Stock #: 749620
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG7FR749620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 92,573 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner! Certification included!
This Caravan is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the black interior features a wood trim and 3rd row seating. This 7 passenger Dodge Grand Caravan comes with power and heated mirrors as well as fog lights and rear defrost and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Caravan could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
