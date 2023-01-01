Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

188,880 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

188,880KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9723211
  Stock #: 677514
  VIN: 3C4PDDFG2FT677514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 677514
  • Mileage 188,880 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! No accidents! Certification included!
This Journey is equipped with a black leather interior featuring heated power front seats, heated side mirrors, A/C, cruise control and AM/FM/CD options. It also comes with parking distance control, a sunroof, rear defrost, AWD and an automatic transmission.
This Dodge Journey could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this Dodge and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

