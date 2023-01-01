Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

201,748 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

SE

2015 Dodge Journey

SE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

201,748KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9750421
  • Stock #: 628586
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB5FT628586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 628586
  • Mileage 201,748 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included!
This Journey is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the black cloth interior features a push button start, AM/FM/CD options, child safety locks and power windows. This 5 passenger Dodge Journey comes with power windows and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Journey could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

