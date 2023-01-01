$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2015 Dodge Journey
2015 Dodge Journey
SE
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
201,748KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9750421
- Stock #: 628586
- VIN: 3C4PDCAB5FT628586
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 628586
- Mileage 201,748 KM
Vehicle Description
This Journey is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the black cloth interior features a push button start, AM/FM/CD options, child safety locks and power windows. This 5 passenger Dodge Journey comes with power windows and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Journey could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1