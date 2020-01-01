Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Fiat 500

134,685 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2015 Fiat 500

2015 Fiat 500

L Lounge

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Fiat 500

L Lounge

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 6272511
  2. 6272511
  3. 6272511
  4. 6272511
  5. 6272511
  6. 6272511
  7. 6272511
  8. 6272511
  9. 6272511
  10. 6272511
  11. 6272511
  12. 6272511
  13. 6272511
  14. 6272511
  15. 6272511
  16. 6272511
  17. 6272511
  18. 6272511
  19. 6272511
  20. 6272511
  21. 6272511
  22. 6272511
  23. 6272511
  24. 6272511
  25. 6272511
  26. 6272511
  27. 6272511
  28. 6272511
  29. 6272511
  30. 6272511
  31. 6272511
  32. 6272511
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

134,685KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6272511
  • Stock #: 035469
  • VIN: ZFBCFACH2FZ035469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 035469
  • Mileage 134,685 KM

Vehicle Description

*No accidents* Beautiful interior with leather, a panoramic roof, heated seats, navigation, a back-up camera and Blue-tooth. Tonnes of leg space in the rear.This Fiat 500 Lounge will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2015 Fiat 500 L Lounge
 134,685 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Ranger SPORT
 121,028 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla ...
 164,393 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory