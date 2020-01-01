2015 Fiat 500

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Panoramic Sunroof Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Premium Audio Package 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Compass Direction Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals

