2015 Ford Edge

188,099 KM

$15,750

+ tax & licensing
$15,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2015 Ford Edge

2015 Ford Edge

SEL

2015 Ford Edge

SEL

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$15,750

+ taxes & licensing

188,099KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10409628
  • Stock #: B81933
  • VIN: 2FMTK4J91FBB81933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B81933
  • Mileage 188,099 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with a back-up camera, All-wheel drive, heated front seats and SXM. This Edge will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

