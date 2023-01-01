Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Daves Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with blue-tooth, navigation, back-up camera, heated front seats, power driver seat and AC. This 2015 Ford Escape will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! </span></div><br /><div><span>All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-6963309d-7fff-eb2e-825f-ddc8b229778f></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Daves Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.</span></div>

2015 Ford Escape

179,947 KM

Details Description Features

$8,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 10768455
  2. 10768455
  3. 10768455
  4. 10768455
  5. 10768455
  6. 10768455
  7. 10768455
  8. 10768455
  9. 10768455
  10. 10768455
  11. 10768455
  12. 10768455
  13. 10768455
  14. 10768455
  15. 10768455
  16. 10768455
  17. 10768455
  18. 10768455
  19. 10768455
  20. 10768455
  21. 10768455
  22. 10768455
  23. 10768455
  24. 10768455
  25. 10768455
  26. 10768455
  27. 10768455
  28. 10768455
Contact Seller

$8,795

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
179,947KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU0GX4FUB84232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B84232
  • Mileage 179,947 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with blue-tooth, navigation, back-up camera, heated front seats, power driver seat and AC. This 2015 Ford Escape will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2011 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Dunnville, ON
2011 Honda Odyssey EX 141,460 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Passat COMFORTLINE for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 Volkswagen Passat COMFORTLINE 178,674 KM $12,395 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in Dunnville, ON
2015 Ford Escape SE 179,947 KM $8,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,795

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape