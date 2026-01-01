Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr><span> 30 year family business with a 4.6 Google rating! *BACKUP CAM*2 KEYS* This 2015 Ford Escape will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2016 and newer! </span><span> 2020-2026 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49% and 2016-2019 models range from 8.49%-9.49%.</span><span> All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-5563c10e-7fff-cfef-db84-3f68cd78fbf7></span></p><p dir=ltr><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for 30 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></p>

2015 Ford Escape

154,545 KM

Details Description Features

$9,795

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Escape

SE FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14459131

2015 Ford Escape

SE FWD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 14459131
  2. 14459131
  3. 14459131
  4. 14459131
  5. 14459131
  6. 14459131
  7. 14459131
  8. 14459131
  9. 14459131
  10. 14459131
  11. 14459131
  12. 14459131
  13. 14459131
  14. 14459131
  15. 14459131
  16. 14459131
  17. 14459131
  18. 14459131
  19. 14459131
  20. 14459131
  21. 14459131
  22. 14459131
  23. 14459131
  24. 14459131
  25. 14459131
  26. 14459131
  27. 14459131
  28. 14459131
  29. 14459131
  30. 14459131
  31. 14459131
  32. 14459131
  33. 14459131
  34. 14459131
  35. 14459131
  36. 14459131
  37. 14459131
  38. 14459131
  39. 14459131
  40. 14459131
Contact Seller

$9,795

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
154,545KM
VIN 1FMCU0GX5FUC52134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,545 KM

Vehicle Description

30 year family business with a 4.6 Google rating! *BACKUP CAM*2 KEYS* This 2015 Ford Escape will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate at no extra charge through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2016 and newer! 2020-2026 models range from as low as 6.99%-9.49% and 2016-2019 models range from 8.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for 30 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL AWD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2019 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL AWD 75,719 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota RAV4 LE ~CLEAN CARFAX~ for sale in Dunnville, ON
2025 Toyota RAV4 LE ~CLEAN CARFAX~ 43,595 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT ~6 PASS.~LEATHER~ for sale in Dunnville, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT ~6 PASS.~LEATHER~ 184,982 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,795

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2015 Ford Escape