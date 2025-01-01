Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! *** This Fusion is equipped with Back Up Camera, Blue Tooth and Heated Seats . This Fusion will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include _ Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-ef033361-7fff-d76f-68fe-10a66b5c7904></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2015 Ford Fusion

252,173 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Fusion

SE ~No Accidents~One Owner~

Watch This Vehicle
12562613

2015 Ford Fusion

SE ~No Accidents~One Owner~

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 12562613
  2. 12562613
  3. 12562613
  4. 12562613
  5. 12562613
  6. 12562613
  7. 12562613
  8. 12562613
  9. 12562613
  10. 12562613
  11. 12562613
  12. 12562613
  13. 12562613
  14. 12562613
  15. 12562613
  16. 12562613
  17. 12562613
  18. 12562613
  19. 12562613
  20. 12562613
  21. 12562613
  22. 12562613
  23. 12562613
  24. 12562613
  25. 12562613
  26. 12562613
  27. 12562613
  28. 12562613
  29. 12562613
  30. 12562613
  31. 12562613
  32. 12562613
  33. 12562613
  34. 12562613
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
252,173KM
VIN 3FA6P0H74FR259502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 252,173 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *** This Fusion is equipped with Back Up Camera, Blue Tooth and Heated Seats . This Fusion will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include _ Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2006 Lincoln Zephyr Base Wow! Like New! Luxury! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2006 Lincoln Zephyr Base Wow! Like New! Luxury! 141,903 KM $7,450 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE 4WD Low Mileage, Clean SUV for sale in Dunnville, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE 4WD Low Mileage, Clean SUV 141,766 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sportage LX AWD, Backup, Heated Seats for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Kia Sportage LX AWD, Backup, Heated Seats 158,680 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2015 Ford Fusion