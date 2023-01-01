2015 Honda Pilot

$27,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 5 , 9 7 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10476144

10476144 Stock #: 501818

501818 VIN: 5FNYF4H94FB501818

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 501818

Mileage 115,973 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Sunroof tinted windows Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Satellite Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 8 PASSENGER Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Additional Features AWD Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Premium Interior Trim Level Trailer Hitch / Tow Package High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.