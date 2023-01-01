2015 Hyundai Elantra

$11,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10626321

404006 VIN: KMHDH4AHXFU404006

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Sunroof tinted windows Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

