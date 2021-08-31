2015 Hyundai Elantra

$9,750 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 0 7 3 K M Used Get Financing

7739529 Stock #: 445385

445385 VIN: KMHDH4AEXFU445385

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 150,073 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Satellite Radio Seating Leather Interior Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

