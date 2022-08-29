2015 Hyundai Tucson

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 8 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9314065

9314065 Stock #: 067554

067554 VIN: KM8JTCAF6FU067554

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 067554

Mileage 132,844 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Privacy Glass Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.