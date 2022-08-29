Menu
2015 Hyundai Tucson

132,844 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

SE

Location

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

132,844KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9314065
  • Stock #: 067554
  • VIN: KM8JTCAF6FU067554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 067554
  • Mileage 132,844 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included!

This Tucson is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the black interior features heated front seats, fog lights, satellite radio and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger SUV comes with AWD for all kinds of terrain! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Hyundai Tucson could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

