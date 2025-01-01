Menu
A family business of 28 years! Will be sold Certified. Dump-box. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

2015 Isuzu NRR

210,226 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Isuzu NRR

-

12883277

2015 Isuzu NRR

-

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
210,226KM
VIN JALE5W16XF7301029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 301029
  • Mileage 210,226 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Will be sold Certified. Dump-box. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2015 Isuzu NRR