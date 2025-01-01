$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Isuzu NRR
2015 Isuzu NRR
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
210,226KM
VIN JALE5W16XF7301029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 301029
- Mileage 210,226 KM
Vehicle Description
A family business of 28 years! Will be sold Certified. Dump-box. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.
