2015 Jeep Cherokee

165,310 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North Latitude 4x4 *V-6! No Accidents*

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North Latitude 4x4 *V-6! No Accidents*

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,310KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8604932
  • Stock #: 616155
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS9FW616155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 616155
  • Mileage 165,310 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Highly-Equipped with the V-6, navigation, 4x beautiful terrain tires, All-wheel drive, heated seats, heated steering, remote start, back-up camera and No Accidents! This beautiful Cherokee will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
New Tires
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Push Button Start
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Auto Start or Remote Start
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

