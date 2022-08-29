2015 Jeep Patriot

$13,750 + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 5 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

9293341 Stock #: 311849

311849 VIN: 1C4NJRAB3FD311849

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 155,514 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

