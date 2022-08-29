Menu
2015 Jeep Patriot

155,514 KM

Details Description Features

$13,750

+ tax & licensing
$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2015 Jeep Patriot

2015 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

2015 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

155,514KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9293341
  Stock #: 311849
  VIN: 1C4NJRAB3FD311849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 311849
  • Mileage 155,514 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! One Owner and no accidents! Equipped with4x4, AC and in great shape. This Jeep Patriot will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

