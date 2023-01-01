$17,450+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,450
+ taxes & licensing
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2015 Jeep Patriot
2015 Jeep Patriot
LIMITED
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$17,450
+ taxes & licensing
128,844KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9971561
- Stock #: 135657
- VIN: 1C4NJRCB5FD135657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 135657
- Mileage 128,844 KM
Vehicle Description
This Jeep Patriot is equipped with A/C and theBlack leather interior features heated power front seats, heated mirrors, cruise control and AM/FM/CD options as well as bluetooth connectivity. It also comes with fog lights and rear defrost, AWD and an automatic transmission.
This 5 passenger Patriot could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this Jeep and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
4x4
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Auto Start or Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1