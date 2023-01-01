Menu
2015 Jeep Patriot

128,844 KM

Details Description Features

$17,450

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

LIMITED

LIMITED

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

128,844KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9971561
  • Stock #: 135657
  • VIN: 1C4NJRCB5FD135657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 135657
  • Mileage 128,844 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included!
This Jeep Patriot is equipped with A/C and theBlack leather interior features heated power front seats, heated mirrors, cruise control and AM/FM/CD options as well as bluetooth connectivity. It also comes with fog lights and rear defrost, AWD and an automatic transmission.
This 5 passenger Patriot could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this Jeep and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Privacy Glass

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Changer
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

4x4
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

