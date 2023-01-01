Menu
2015 Kia Rio

150,637 KM

Details Description Features

$11,350

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

LX

Location

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

  • Listing ID: 9610213
  • Stock #: 529159
  • VIN: KNADM4A35F6529159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Certification included!

This Kia is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the black cloth interior features steering wheel controls, AM/FM/CD options as well as Sirius and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Kia Rio comes with rear defrost and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Kia Rio could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

