$11,350+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-972-4775
2015 Kia Rio
LX
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$11,350
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9610213
- Stock #: 529159
- VIN: KNADM4A35F6529159
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 529159
- Mileage 150,637 KM
Vehicle Description
Certification included!
This Kia is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the black cloth interior features steering wheel controls, AM/FM/CD options as well as Sirius and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Kia Rio comes with rear defrost and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Kia Rio could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.