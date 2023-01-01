Menu
Daves Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with AC and SXM. This Rondo will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Daves Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

2015 Kia Rondo

64,868 KM

$12,750

+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Rondo

FX

2015 Kia Rondo

FX

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$12,750

+ taxes & licensing

64,868KM
Used
VIN KNAHT8A38F7120238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,868 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with AC and SXM. This Rondo will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

12V outlet
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2017 RAM 2500 SLT *Service records* Undercoated* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 RAM 2500 SLT *Service records* Undercoated* 121,360 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Kia Sorento EX V6 4WD *42 service records* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2011 Kia Sorento EX V6 4WD *42 service records* 167,420 KM $10,750 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Dunnville, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 104,610 KM $13,759 + tax & lic

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

$12,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2015 Kia Rondo