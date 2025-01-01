Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! *4X4*BACKUP CAM*SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS* This 2015 Ram 1500 will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models subject to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-5c47f115-7fff-9a06-a23a-93e2173a78c4></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2015 RAM 1500

227,747 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 RAM 1500

SLT Crew Cab LWB 4WD One Owner! Serviced Well!

Watch This Vehicle
12517429

2015 RAM 1500

SLT Crew Cab LWB 4WD One Owner! Serviced Well!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 12517429
  2. 12517429
  3. 12517429
  4. 12517429
  5. 12517429
  6. 12517429
  7. 12517429
  8. 12517429
  9. 12517429
  10. 12517429
  11. 12517429
  12. 12517429
  13. 12517429
  14. 12517429
  15. 12517429
  16. 12517429
  17. 12517429
  18. 12517429
  19. 12517429
  20. 12517429
  21. 12517429
  22. 12517429
  23. 12517429
  24. 12517429
  25. 12517429
  26. 12517429
  27. 12517429
  28. 12517429
  29. 12517429
  30. 12517429
  31. 12517429
  32. 12517429
  33. 12517429
  34. 12517429
  35. 12517429
  36. 12517429
  37. 12517429
  38. 12517429
  39. 12517429
  40. 12517429
  41. 12517429
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
227,747KM
VIN 1C6RR7TT7FS567869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 227,747 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *4X4*BACKUP CAM*SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS* This 2015 Ram 1500 will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models subject to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2015 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab LWB 4WD One Owner! Serviced Well! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2015 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab LWB 4WD One Owner! Serviced Well! 227,747 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 5.7 LT1 V-8 No Accidents! for sale in Dunnville, ON
1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 5.7 LT1 V-8 No Accidents! 237,577 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD ~No Accidents~ for sale in Dunnville, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD ~No Accidents~ 186,932 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2015 RAM 1500