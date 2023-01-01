$19,750+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
TRADESMAN
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
158,384KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9746497
- Stock #: 637102
- VIN: 3C6JR6AT0FG637102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
This Ram with an eye-catching blue colour is equipped with A/C, cruise control and steering wheel controls. The gray cloth interior features power windows, AM/FM and satellite radio options. This 3 passenger Ram comes with fog lights and RWD and an automatic transmission.
All vehicles with XM capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
This Ram 1500 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this truck or need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
