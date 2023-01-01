Menu
2015 RAM 1500

158,384 KM

$19,750

+ tax & licensing
TRADESMAN

Location

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

158,384KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9746497
  • Stock #: 637102
  • VIN: 3C6JR6AT0FG637102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 637102
  • Mileage 158,384 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! Certification included as well as a spray in liner.
This Ram with an eye-catching blue colour is equipped with A/C, cruise control and steering wheel controls. The gray cloth interior features power windows, AM/FM and satellite radio options. This 3 passenger Ram comes with fog lights and RWD and an automatic transmission.
All vehicles with XM capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
This Ram 1500 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this truck or need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

