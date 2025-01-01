Menu
A family business of 28 years! *BACKUP CAM*HEATED SEATS*2 KEYS* This 2015 Toyota Corolla will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

2015 Toyota Corolla

146,873 KM

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla

S ~No Accidents~

2015 Toyota Corolla

S ~No Accidents~

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,873KM
VIN 2T1BURHE0FC455978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,873 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *BACKUP CAM*HEATED SEATS*2 KEYS* This 2015 Toyota Corolla will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
2015 Toyota Corolla