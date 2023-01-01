Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

159,779 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,779KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10405698
  • Stock #: 305939
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ0FM305939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 305939
  • Mileage 159,779 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with AC and an automatic transmission. This 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

