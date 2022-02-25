Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

103,115 KM

$13,759

+ tax & licensing
$13,759

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$13,759

+ taxes & licensing

103,115KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8332386
  Stock #: 210078
  VIN: 3VW2K7AJ3FM210078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 210078
  • Mileage 103,115 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with a back-up camera, blue-tooth connectivity, heated front seats, SXM and Voice Command for hands free call. This Jetta will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes four licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a salesman, ready to assist you!If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

