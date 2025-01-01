Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! *AWD*3RD ROW SEATING*LEATHER*NO ACCIDENTS* This is equipped with Sunroof, Heated Seats, and Backup Camera. This 2016 Acura MDX will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include Navigation, Cruise Control, Satellite Radio Sirius, and Remote Start. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models subject to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-834356a2-7fff-1486-d809-8ea45affdec5></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2016 Acura MDX

189,628 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 9-Spd AT w/Tech Package No Accidents!!Gorgeous!!

Watch This Vehicle
12410544

2016 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 9-Spd AT w/Tech Package No Accidents!!Gorgeous!!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 12410544.726611025?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=25545
  2. 12410544
  3. 12410544
  4. 12410544
  5. 12410544
  6. 12410544
  7. 12410544
  8. 12410544
  9. 12410544
  10. 12410544
  11. 12410544
  12. 12410544
  13. 12410544
  14. 12410544
  15. 12410544
  16. 12410544
  17. 12410544
  18. 12410544
  19. 12410544
  20. 12410544
  21. 12410544
  22. 12410544
  23. 12410544
  24. 12410544
  25. 12410544
  26. 12410544
  27. 12410544
  28. 12410544
  29. 12410544
  30. 12410544
  31. 12410544
  32. 12410544
  33. 12410544
  34. 12410544
  35. 12410544
  36. 12410544
  37. 12410544
  38. 12410544
  39. 12410544
  40. 12410544
  41. 12410544
  42. 12410544
  43. 12410544
  44. 12410544
  45. 12410544
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,628KM
VIN 5FRYD4H43GB507510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,628 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *AWD*3RD ROW SEATING*LEATHER*NO ACCIDENTS* This is equipped with Sunroof, Heated Seats, and Backup Camera. This 2016 Acura MDX will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include Navigation, Cruise Control, Satellite Radio Sirius, and Remote Start. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models subject to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2019 Honda Pilot Touring for sale in Dunnville, ON
2019 Honda Pilot Touring 187,966 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX for sale in Dunnville, ON
2019 Honda Civic LX 103,331 KM $20,359 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Dunnville, ON
2022 Ford Edge SEL 124,102 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2016 Acura MDX