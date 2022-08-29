Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$21,750

+ tax & licensing
$21,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$21,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9226207
  Stock #: 289095
  VIN: 1GCNKNEC2GZ289095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 289095
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with a western plow in next to new shape with working controls and lights. 4x4, Trailerbrake and AC equipped. This Silverado has been kept in very nice condition and will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Satellite Radio
4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

