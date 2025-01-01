Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! *TWO KEYS*POWER SEAT* This 2016 Dodge Caravan will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-d5f28d10-7fff-3fec-fb80-f2278c705727></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

185,660 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12735273

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 12735273
  2. 12735273
  3. 12735273
  4. 12735273
  5. 12735273
  6. 12735273
  7. 12735273
  8. 12735273
  9. 12735273
  10. 12735273
  11. 12735273
  12. 12735273
  13. 12735273
  14. 12735273
  15. 12735273
  16. 12735273
  17. 12735273
  18. 12735273
  19. 12735273
  20. 12735273
  21. 12735273
  22. 12735273
  23. 12735273
  24. 12735273
  25. 12735273
  26. 12735273
  27. 12735273
  28. 12735273
  29. 12735273
  30. 12735273
  31. 12735273
  32. 12735273
  33. 12735273
  34. 12735273
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
185,660KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG6GR184066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 184066
  • Mileage 185,660 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *TWO KEYS*POWER SEAT* This 2016 Dodge Caravan will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 185,660 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Rio5 EX for sale in Dunnville, ON
2014 Kia Rio5 EX 223,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 2.4 AWD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 2.4 AWD 140,472 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan