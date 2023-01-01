Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

152,776 KM

Details

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

SE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

152,776KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9552223
  • Stock #: 117786
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2GR117786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 152,776 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents! Certification included!

This Caravan is well equipped with A/C, back-up camera, TV system, cruise control and voice recognition. The black cloth interior features wood trim, Onstar, a DVD player and AM/FM/CD options. This 7 passenger Dodge Grand Caravan comes with heated power mirrors, rear defrost and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Dodge could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

