Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *HEATED SEATS*BACK-UP CAM*4x4*6 PASSENGER*REMOTE START* This F-150 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-4e76d6b0-7fff-d2a8-2d3a-39d7e996e0ef></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!</span></div>

2016 Ford F-150

122,641 KM

Details Description Features

$26,759

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 11478665
  2. 11478665
  3. 11478665
  4. 11478665
  5. 11478665
  6. 11478665
  7. 11478665
  8. 11478665
  9. 11478665
  10. 11478665
  11. 11478665
  12. 11478665
  13. 11478665
  14. 11478665
  15. 11478665
  16. 11478665
  17. 11478665
  18. 11478665
  19. 11478665
  20. 11478665
  21. 11478665
  22. 11478665
  23. 11478665
  24. 11478665
  25. 11478665
  26. 11478665
  27. 11478665
  28. 11478665
  29. 11478665
  30. 11478665
  31. 11478665
  32. 11478665
  33. 11478665
  34. 11478665
  35. 11478665
Contact Seller

$26,759

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,641KM
VIN 1FTFW1EG5GFD04775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,641 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *HEATED SEATS*BACK-UP CAM*4x4*6 PASSENGER*REMOTE START* This F-150 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Additional Features

4x4
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Dunnville, ON
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 140,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 136,249 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 Toyota RAV4 LE 142,572 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,759

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150