Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! *BACKUP CAM*NAVIGATION*4X4*REMOTE START* Well Maintained with 28 regular service records! This 2016 Ford F-150 will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models subject to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-246dad97-7fff-509a-8cbb-469e06a77c35></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2016 Ford F-150

185,215 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD No Accidents!

Watch This Vehicle
12464515

2016 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD No Accidents!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 12464515
  2. 12464515
  3. 12464515
  4. 12464515
  5. 12464515
  6. 12464515
  7. 12464515
  8. 12464515
  9. 12464515
  10. 12464515
  11. 12464515
  12. 12464515
  13. 12464515
  14. 12464515
  15. 12464515
  16. 12464515
  17. 12464515
  18. 12464515
  19. 12464515
  20. 12464515
  21. 12464515
  22. 12464515
  23. 12464515
  24. 12464515
  25. 12464515
  26. 12464515
  27. 12464515
  28. 12464515
  29. 12464515
  30. 12464515
  31. 12464515
  32. 12464515
  33. 12464515
  34. 12464515
  35. 12464515
  36. 12464515
  37. 12464515
  38. 12464515
  39. 12464515
  40. 12464515
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
185,215KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP1GFB38301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,215 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *BACKUP CAM*NAVIGATION*4X4*REMOTE START* Well Maintained with 28 regular service records! This 2016 Ford F-150 will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models subject to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2012 Ford Transit Connect XLT Low Mileage! No Accidents! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2012 Ford Transit Connect XLT Low Mileage! No Accidents! 97,701 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Camry HYBRID LE Low Mileage!!Very Clean!! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2013 Toyota Camry HYBRID LE Low Mileage!!Very Clean!! 119,014 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ AWD V-6 No Accidents! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ AWD V-6 No Accidents! 157,511 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2016 Ford F-150