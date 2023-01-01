2016 Ford F-250

$32,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 8 , 8 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9787675

9787675 Stock #: C55043

C55043 VIN: 1Ft7W2B69GEC55043

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # C55043

Mileage 168,850 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Convenience Intermittent Wipers Seating 6 PASSENGER Driver Seat Height Adjustment Additional Features 4x4 Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Bed Liner / Box Liner Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Auto Start or Remote Start Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.