2016 Ford F-250

168,850 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2016 Ford F-250

2016 Ford F-250

SD XLT Remote start

2016 Ford F-250

SD XLT Remote start

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,850KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9787675
  Stock #: C55043
  VIN: 1Ft7W2B69GEC55043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C55043
  • Mileage 168,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with 4x4, 6.2 L Gas, back-up camera, remote start, back-rack, crew cab, 6 passenger, AUX power switches, AC, power windows, power mirrors and aftermarket wheels and tires (FUELS). This F-250 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

6 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Additional Features

4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Auto Start or Remote Start
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

