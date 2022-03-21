Menu
2016 Ford Fusion

129,613 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
SE COMING SOON!

SE COMING SOON!

Location

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,613KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Coming soon! Certification included! No accidents and equipped with navigation, A/C, cruise control, Sirius radio and bluetooth this Fusion could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years!

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house.

Dave's Auto staff includes two licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you!

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

