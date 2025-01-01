Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! *2 KEYS*BACKUP CAM*HEATED SEATS*AWD*</span><span>**HOLIDAY CLOSURE: Daves Auto will be closed for a family holiday from Saturday July 26 until Monday August 4, we will resume our regular hours Tuesday August 5. Please email </span><a href=mailto:sales@davesauto.ca><span>sales@davesauto.ca</span></a><span> with any of your questions. Thank you for your understanding***</span><span> This 2016 Honda CR-V will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-3350a88a-7fff-77fd-0bce-da2882356c16></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2016 Honda CR-V

207,811 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12777818

2016 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 12777818
  2. 12777818
  3. 12777818
  4. 12777818
  5. 12777818
  6. 12777818
  7. 12777818
  8. 12777818
  9. 12777818
  10. 12777818
  11. 12777818
  12. 12777818
  13. 12777818
  14. 12777818
  15. 12777818
  16. 12777818
  17. 12777818
  18. 12777818
  19. 12777818
  20. 12777818
  21. 12777818
  22. 12777818
  23. 12777818
  24. 12777818
  25. 12777818
  26. 12777818
  27. 12777818
  28. 12777818
  29. 12777818
  30. 12777818
  31. 12777818
  32. 12777818
  33. 12777818
  34. 12777818
  35. 12777818
  36. 12777818
  37. 12777818
  38. 12777818
  39. 12777818
  40. 12777818
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
207,811KM
VIN 2HKRM4H39GH135153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,811 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *2 KEYS*BACKUP CAM*HEATED SEATS*AWD***HOLIDAY CLOSURE: Daves Auto will be closed for a family holiday from Saturday July 26 until Monday August 4, we will resume our regular hours Tuesday August 5. Please email sales@davesauto.ca with any of your questions. Thank you for your understanding*** This 2016 Honda CR-V will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 Platnium Limited AWD No Accidents! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 Platnium Limited AWD No Accidents! 138,143 KM $25,795 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend No Accidents!One Owner! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend No Accidents!One Owner! 57,415 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Kia Sorento LX 4WD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2012 Kia Sorento LX 4WD 195,344 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2016 Honda CR-V