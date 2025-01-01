$18,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Pilot
EX-L
2016 Honda Pilot
EX-L
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
205,188KM
VIN 5FNYF6H7XGB503178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 205,188 KM
Vehicle Description
A family business of 28 years! *LEATHER*HEATED SEATS*HEATED STEERING* This is equipped with Remote start, 2 keys, has been undercoated and has a sun-roof as well . Our beautiful 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L drives excellent and will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. One very minor claim of $1,896.00 on August 2, 2017 to the rear which has been repaired by insurance (see last photo for details). Extra features include all-wheel drive, 3rd row seating, blue-tooth, power seats and more! Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models subject to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
2016 Honda Pilot