$10,450

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL Bluetooth! Heated seats! SXM!

GL Bluetooth! Heated seats! SXM!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  • 68,327KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5256185
  • Stock #: ADS-273
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE1GH717113
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Bluetooth! Heated seats! SXM! This Elantra will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as an apprentice and a salesman, ready to help you in any way possible.

All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.


Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
  • Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Accident Free
  • 12V outlet
  • Aux in
  • Single Owner
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Clear Carproof or Carfax

