2016 Hyundai Elantra

Listing ID: 8123427

8123427 Stock #: 622980

622980 VIN: KMHDH4AH6GU622980

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 622980

Mileage 175,904 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera

