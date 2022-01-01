Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

175,904 KM

Details Description Features

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT 6AT

2016 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT 6AT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

175,904KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8123427
  • Stock #: 622980
  • VIN: KMHDH4AH6GU622980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 622980
  • Mileage 175,904 KM

Vehicle Description

Find your next vehicle at Daves Auto! 4x brand new tires andequipped with Leather, a back-up camera, blue-tooth, heated front seats, Navigation, sunroof and SXM. This Elantra will be sold Safetied and Certified, backed by the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. 7109 Canborough Road Dunnville, Ontario.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

Celebrating 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

