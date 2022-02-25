Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

156,512 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 8344296
  2. 8344296
  3. 8344296
  4. 8344296
  5. 8344296
  6. 8344296
  7. 8344296
  8. 8344296
  9. 8344296
  10. 8344296
  11. 8344296
  12. 8344296
  13. 8344296
  14. 8344296
  15. 8344296
  16. 8344296
  17. 8344296
  18. 8344296
  19. 8344296
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

156,512KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8344296
  • Stock #: 540055
  • VIN: KMHDH4AE2GU540055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 540055
  • Mileage 156,512 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with a back-up camera, blue-tooth connection, fog lamps, heated seats, sunroof and leather. This Elantra will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes four licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a salesman, ready to assist you!If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2013 Mazda MAZDA3 i ...
 160,759 KM
$9,450 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Santa F...
 184,285 KM
$7,750 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Silve...
 115,479 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory