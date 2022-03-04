$15,150+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
Limited
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
$15,150
- Listing ID: 8560877
- Stock #: 582227
- VIN: KMHDH4AE6GU582227
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE Owner and NO Accidents! Certification included! Equipped with a sunroof, heated seats, power seats, alloy rims and blue-tooth. This Elantra will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
