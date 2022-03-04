Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

62,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,150

+ tax & licensing
$15,150

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$15,150

+ taxes & licensing

62,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8560877
  Stock #: 582227
  VIN: KMHDH4AE6GU582227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 582227
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE Owner and NO Accidents! Certification included! Equipped with a sunroof, heated seats, power seats, alloy rims and blue-tooth. This Elantra will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Cruise Control
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

