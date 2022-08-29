Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

95,600 KM

Details

$14,750

+ tax & licensing
$14,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL BLUETOOTH/HEATED SEATS/NO ACCIDENTS

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL BLUETOOTH/HEATED SEATS/NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$14,750

+ taxes & licensing

95,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9019867
  • Stock #: 751648
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE1GH751648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 751648
  • Mileage 95,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! No rust! Equipped with heated seats, an aftermarket radio with Blue-tooth, low kilometers and in excellent shape. Four (4) new tires being installed this week. Front brakes in great shape with about 70% remaining material and the rear brakes with 80% remaining material. (More photos to come once cleaned). This Elantra will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

