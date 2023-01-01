Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

175,240 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited Sport

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited Sport

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

175,240KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10546404
  • Stock #: 317941
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB5GG317941

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 317941
  • Mileage 175,240 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with heated seats AC and more. This Sante Fe will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

