2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

154,960 KM

$17,450

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$17,450

+ taxes & licensing

154,960KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9750403
  • Stock #: 343901
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA3GG343901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 343901
  • Mileage 154,960 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included in the price!
This Santa Fe is fully equipped with A/C, cruise control, navigation, satellite radio and bluetooth connectivity. The black leather interior features heated & cooled front seats, seat memory, a heated steering wheel, and blind spot monitors. This 5 passenger Hyundai Santa Fe also comes with a sunroof, a back up camera, fog lights, AWD and an automatic transmission.
All vehicles with XM capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
This Hyundai Santa Fe could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this Hyundai Santa Fe and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Privacy Glass

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Self Parking / Park Assist

