$17,450+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,450
+ taxes & licensing
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
SPORT
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$17,450
+ taxes & licensing
154,960KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9750403
- Stock #: 343901
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA3GG343901
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 343901
- Mileage 154,960 KM
Vehicle Description
This Santa Fe is fully equipped with A/C, cruise control, navigation, satellite radio and bluetooth connectivity. The black leather interior features heated & cooled front seats, seat memory, a heated steering wheel, and blind spot monitors. This 5 passenger Hyundai Santa Fe also comes with a sunroof, a back up camera, fog lights, AWD and an automatic transmission.
All vehicles with XM capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
This Hyundai Santa Fe could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this Hyundai Santa Fe and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Self Parking / Park Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1