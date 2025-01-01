Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr><span>A family business of 28 years! *LEATHER*NAV. *HEATED SEATS*HEATED STEERING*PANO-ROOF* This 2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include _ Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-1975ce78-7fff-ad5a-3379-2aacccf2e0e2></span></p><p dir=ltr><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></p>

2016 Hyundai Tucson

168,271 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
13130918

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 13130918
  2. 13130918
  3. 13130918
  4. 13130918
  5. 13130918
  6. 13130918
  7. 13130918
  8. 13130918
  9. 13130918
  10. 13130918
  11. 13130918
  12. 13130918
  13. 13130918
  14. 13130918
  15. 13130918
  16. 13130918
  17. 13130918
  18. 13130918
  19. 13130918
  20. 13130918
  21. 13130918
  22. 13130918
  23. 13130918
  24. 13130918
  25. 13130918
  26. 13130918
  27. 13130918
  28. 13130918
  29. 13130918
  30. 13130918
  31. 13130918
  32. 13130918
  33. 13130918
  34. 13130918
  35. 13130918
  36. 13130918
  37. 13130918
  38. 13130918
  39. 13130918
  40. 13130918
  41. 13130918
  42. 13130918
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,271KM
VIN KM8J3CA28GU071040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,271 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *LEATHER*NAV. *HEATED SEATS*HEATED STEERING*PANO-ROOF* This 2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Extra features include _ Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2014 Toyota Sienna LE for sale in Dunnville, ON
2014 Toyota Sienna LE 218,503 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 148,919 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport for sale in Dunnville, ON
2012 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport 247,350 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2016 Hyundai Tucson