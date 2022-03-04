Menu
2016 Jeep PATR

172,308 KM

Details Description Features

$12,750

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

HGH ALT HIGH ALTIT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

172,308KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8552405
  • Stock #: MAN-1044
  • VIN: 1C4NJRABXGD565804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MAN-1044
  • Mileage 172,308 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, No accidents. Certification included! Equipped with 4x4, leather and heated seats, sunroof, undercoated, navigation and power driver seat. This Jeep Patriot will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
tinted windows
Intermittent Wipers
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MOONROOF
Accident Free
12V outlet
Aux in
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

