Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! *AWD*LEATHER*NO ACCIDENTS* This 2016 Jeep Patriot will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-64288860-7fff-77e6-95ab-24209e7dbb30></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2016 Jeep Patriot

162,644 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Jeep Patriot

Sport 4WD ~No Accidents~

Watch This Vehicle
12649512

2016 Jeep Patriot

Sport 4WD ~No Accidents~

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 12649512
  2. 12649512
  3. 12649512
  4. 12649512
  5. 12649512
  6. 12649512
  7. 12649512
  8. 12649512
  9. 12649512
  10. 12649512
  11. 12649512
  12. 12649512
  13. 12649512
  14. 12649512
  15. 12649512
  16. 12649512
  17. 12649512
  18. 12649512
  19. 12649512
  20. 12649512
  21. 12649512
  22. 12649512
  23. 12649512
  24. 12649512
  25. 12649512
  26. 12649512
  27. 12649512
  28. 12649512
  29. 12649512
  30. 12649512
  31. 12649512
  32. 12649512
  33. 12649512
  34. 12649512
  35. 12649512
  36. 12649512
  37. 12649512
  38. 12649512
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
162,644KM
VIN 1C4NJRAB3GD770865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,644 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *AWD*LEATHER*NO ACCIDENTS* This 2016 Jeep Patriot will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2021 Honda Civic EX ~1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2021 Honda Civic EX ~1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS! 177,028 KM $19,795 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 187,749 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE for sale in Dunnville, ON
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE 202,299 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2016 Jeep Patriot