2016 Jeep Wrangler
Sport *No Accidents*
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
182,104KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10344636
- Stock #: 113313
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG2GL113313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
No accidents! Certification included!
This Wrangler is equipped with cruise control and the black cloth interior features AM/FM/CD options and power windows. This 5 passenger Jeep comes with power mirrors, AWD and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Jeep Wrangler could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1