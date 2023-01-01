Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Wrangler

182,104 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sport *No Accidents*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sport *No Accidents*

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 10344636
  2. 10344636
  3. 10344636
  4. 10344636
  5. 10344636
  6. 10344636
  7. 10344636
  8. 10344636
  9. 10344636
  10. 10344636
  11. 10344636
  12. 10344636
  13. 10344636
  14. 10344636
  15. 10344636
  16. 10344636
  17. 10344636
  18. 10344636
  19. 10344636
  20. 10344636
  21. 10344636
  22. 10344636
  23. 10344636
  24. 10344636
  25. 10344636
  26. 10344636
  27. 10344636
  28. 10344636
  29. 10344636
  30. 10344636
  31. 10344636
  32. 10344636
  33. 10344636
  34. 10344636
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
182,104KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10344636
  • Stock #: 113313
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG2GL113313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 113313
  • Mileage 182,104 KM

Vehicle Description


No accidents! Certification included!
This Wrangler is equipped with cruise control and the black cloth interior features AM/FM/CD options and power windows. This 5 passenger Jeep comes with power mirrors, AWD and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Jeep Wrangler could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2016 Dodge Journey SXT
 177,635 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 149,511 KM
$18,350 + tax & lic
2013 Honda CR-V EX-L
 217,417 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory