2016 Kia Sedona
EX Loaded!Well Maintained!
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
206,071KM
VIN KNDMC5C19G6230251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 230251
- Mileage 206,071 KM
Vehicle Description
A family business of 28 years! *3RD ROW SEATING*POWER WINDOWS*A/C*REMOTE START* This 2016 Kia Sedona will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models subject to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
3rd / Third Row Seats
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
