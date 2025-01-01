Menu
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! *3RD ROW SEATING*POWER WINDOWS*A/C*REMOTE START* This 2016 Kia Sedona will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models subject to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-ae0a62a2-7fff-e9bb-c779-961c8a018df9></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2016 Kia Sedona

206,071 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sedona

EX Loaded!Well Maintained!

2016 Kia Sedona

EX Loaded!Well Maintained!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
206,071KM
VIN KNDMC5C19G6230251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 230251
  • Mileage 206,071 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
3rd / Third Row Seats
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
2016 Kia Sedona