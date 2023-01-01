$17,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Soul
SX *Fully loaded*No accidents*
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
110,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9899552
- Stock #: 390091
- VIN: KNDJX3A57G7390091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 390091
- Mileage 110,900 KM
Vehicle Description
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Auto Start or Remote Start
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1